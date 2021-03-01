Wat-a-Burger plans to open 40 outlets by end of current fiscal

Left Menu

Amidst this the states that had the maximum number of restaurants and cafes also saw most of them shutting down, Karnataka and Maharashtra being two of them...

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:00 IST
Burger chain Wat-a-Burger on Monday said it plans to open 40 outlets by end of the current fiscal to increase its footprint across the country.

''Wat-a-Burger is planning to accelerate its expansion in Maharashtra and Karnataka as a part of its FY21-22 plan. It aims at opening 40 new outlets by the end of the financial year 2022, most of which will be targeted for Bihar, Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka,'' the company said in a statement.

Farman Beig- CO-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Wat-a-Burger said: ''The pandemic has hit the restaurant industry. Amidst this the states that had the maximum number of restaurants and cafes also saw most of them shutting down, Karnataka and Maharashtra being two of them... post-pandemic we see a huge scope in these states.'' Wat-a-Burger at present has 60 outlets across 16 cities and 9 states in India It has outlets in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Surat, Panchkula, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Faridabad, Ranchi, and Jhansi.

