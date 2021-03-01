DeakinCo., corporate division of Deakin University, Australia alliances with Tata Management Training Centre (TMTC)

- The association is to offer customised learning programs for the Tata Group workforce to prepare them for the future workplace. NEW DELHI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DeakinCo., the commercial arm of Australia's Deakin University, has strategically partnered with Tata Management Training Centre (TMTC) to offer customized capability development programs for all levels of management in TATA group companies. These learning programs have been recognised and implemented in various Tata organisations.

Tata Management Training Centre, the learning arm of the Tata Group's Human Resources, and DeakinCo. initiated a strategic partnership in September 2020, under which the latter will offer customized programs for organisations to address the unique learning and well-being needs of business during and post COVID times.

Advertisement

With the dramatic changes forced upon business by the global pandemic, continuous workplace learning has become all the more important. The first client under the alliance, Tata AIA, wished to build business-critical capabilities of its talent pool through a customised program. The program covered the key areas of strategy, leadership, people management, change management and decision making in the new digital era.

Since the alliance was formed in late 2020, it has already delivered multiple learning programs for Tata group companies and is collaborating on further programs to strengthen the alliance in the next financial year. Speaking on the development, Professor Iain Martin, Vice Chancellor, Deakin University, said, ''Aligned with the recently announced reforms to broaden and strengthen Australia-India relations, DeakinCo. and TMTC are pleased to contribute towards this mission and deepen their engagement moving forward. Deakin University is extremely pleased to be partnering with TMTC to offer targeted professional development solutions to the TATA Group. As a globally focussed university, the core of our mission is to work in partnership with local and international business, governments, communities, and educational organisations to make a difference in the world wherever we can. Our alliance with TMTC aligns well with this and, together, we can assist to prepare Tata's workforce for the challenges of tomorrow.'' ''At TMTC, we follow a culture of continual learning and development. We are delighted to associate with DeakinCo, whose expertise and experience will elevate our capability building programmes to build strong leaders with deeper and contemporary insights. Through these learning solutions, we aim to equip our Tata colleagues across all levels for improved workplace performance and to help scale the success ladder in the new digital normal culture,'' said Emmanuel David, Director, TMTC.

Glenn Campbell, CEO, DeakinCo. said, ''We are honoured to associate with TMTC to meet the unique learning needs of the workforce in these digitally disrupted times. This partnership is aimed to develop a scalable and practical solution that can be adaptable across multiple industries. With our expertise in enhancing workplace capabilities through digitally delivered learning, we are well-placed to support TMTC in transforming remote-working into a competitive advantage.'' About DeakinCo.

DeakinCo. is the corporate arm of Australia's most progressive international education provider, Deakin University, DeakinCo. is a pioneer of workplace transformation for the future. DeakinCo.'s mission is to help organisations and individuals build the emerging and in-demand skills required to succeed in the workplace today and tomorrow.

DeakinCo. creates real-world workplace learning and skill assessment experiences that have an immediate impact on learners. Our solutions offer a blended learning journey that is immersive, practical, sustainable and empowering, resulting in long-term business impact and improved performance outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.deakinco.com or write to david.das@deakin.edu.au or call +91-11-26544715 About TMTC The Tata Management Training Centre (TMTC) is the learning arm of Tata Group Human Resources and a highly regarded leadership development institution.

Inaugurated on January 6, 1966, TMTC was the realization of JRD Tata's vision to foster an educational institution that would assist, cultivate and contribute to the development of professional management for the economic development of the country.

Over the years, TMTC has collaborated with world-class partners -renowned faculty, institutions, and experts from India and around the world - to deliver leadership development with a focus on addressing contemporary business themes and building future-ready competencies.

Today, TMTC continues that legacy and heritage of deep commitment to talent development in the Tata Group.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)