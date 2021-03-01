Left Menu

BOC Aviation inks pack with IndiGo for A320 neo planes

The addition of these eight A320 neo aircraft demonstrates our confidence in the future growth of the aviation market in India, said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer, IndiGo.With a fleet of 284 aircraft at present, the airline is operating over 1,100 daily flights, connecting to 60 domestic and six international destinations.Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed and Singapore headquartered BOC Aviation has a fleet of 553 aircraft owned, managed and on order.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:36 IST
BOC Aviation inks pack with IndiGo for A320 neo planes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aircraft leasing firm BOC Aviation on Monday said it has signed a purchase-and-leaseback agreement with budget carrier IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation for eight new Airbus A320 neo planes.

The aircraft, to be powered by CFM Leap engines, are scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2021, a release said.

''We are delighted to partner once again with IndiGo as we continue to support our airline customers to finance their aircraft.

''This incremental capital expenditure also reflects our disciplined investment strategy throughout the cycle, focused on building a portfolio of latest technology aircraft deliveries,'' BOC Aviation Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Robert Martin said.

According to the Q3 FY21 earnings presentation, IndiGo had 287 aircraft in its fleet at the end of December 31, 2020. Of these, 272 were on operating lease, while the remaining 15 were owned/finance lease.

''We are pleased to further strengthen our existing relationship with BOC Aviation. The addition of these eight A320 neo aircraft demonstrates our confidence in the future growth of the aviation market in India,'' said Riyaz Peermohamed, Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer, IndiGo.

With a fleet of 284 aircraft at present, the airline is operating over 1,100 daily flights, connecting to 60 domestic and six international destinations.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed and Singapore headquartered BOC Aviation has a fleet of 553 aircraft owned, managed, and on order. Its owned and managed fleet was leased to 87 airlines worldwide in 39 countries and regions as of December 31 last year, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Gujarat local bodies polls: Counting of votes on Tuesday

Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held on Tuesday.The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 6...

Railways registers higher cumulative freight loading till Feb 28 than last year

The Railways freight loading this financial year till February 28 has surpassed last years figures for the same period, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the ministry said on Monday.As on February 28, Indian Railways cumulative frei...

Govt expects investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh cr during Maritime India Summit

The government is aiming to attract investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore during Maritime India Summit 2021 in various projects.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 MIS 2021 on Tuesday, which will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021