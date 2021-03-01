Left Menu

Rupee drops 8 paise to 73.55 against dollar as oil spikes

On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.47 against the American currency.Since February 25, the rupee has weakened by 1.6 per cent.The rupee depreciated against the US currency tracking the strength of the greenback and importers dollar demand, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:48 IST
Rupee drops 8 paise to 73.55 against dollar as oil spikes

The rupee dropped by 8 paise to close at 73.55 against the US dollar on Monday, extending its falling streak to a third day due to spike in global crude oil prices and strong American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened lower at 73.76 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.19.

The local currency finally ended at 73.55 against the American currency, registering a fall of 8 paise over its previous closing. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.47 against the American currency.

Since February 25, the rupee has weakened by 1.6 per cent.

The rupee depreciated against the US currency tracking the strength of the greenback and importers' dollar demand, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said. ''However, depreciation was capped after the US Treasury yields took a breather this Monday,'' Iyer said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.22 per cent to 91.07.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 1.69 per cent to USD 65.51 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 749.85 points or 1.53 per cent higher at 49,849.84, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 232.40 points or 1.6 per cent to 14,761.55.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 8,295.17 crore on Friday, according to exchange data. Markets will be eyeing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments this week on how the Fed assuages the bond market selloff, Iyer said.

Markets will also watch the US economic data this week, including the ISM manufacturing and non-manufacturing reports and the monthly non-farm payrolls data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Gujarat local bodies polls: Counting of votes on Tuesday

Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held on Tuesday.The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 6...

Railways registers higher cumulative freight loading till Feb 28 than last year

The Railways freight loading this financial year till February 28 has surpassed last years figures for the same period, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the ministry said on Monday.As on February 28, Indian Railways cumulative frei...

Govt expects investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh cr during Maritime India Summit

The government is aiming to attract investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore during Maritime India Summit 2021 in various projects.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 MIS 2021 on Tuesday, which will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021