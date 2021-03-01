DGGI busts fake invoice rackets in Maha; four held

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has busted multiple fake invoice rackets in Maharashtra and detected fraudulent transactions of Rs 656.22 crore committed by 48 entities, a release said on Monday, adding four persons have been arrested.

The searches were conducted by the Nagpur zonal unit of the DGGI at multiple places covering diverse industrial sectors across Maharashtra during the last two months, it said.

Advertisement

The probe revealed that many of these entities, which were trading in a wide variety of taxable goods ranging from spices and Areca nuts to cement and iron and steel products, were found to be non-existent or non-business residential properties, the release said.

These companies had uploaded fake and forged documents like electricity bills and rental agreements on the GST portal as proof of business addresses, and availed Input Tax Credit without receipt of any goods, the DGGI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)