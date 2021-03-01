Left Menu

Honda Cars reports 28 pc increase in sales at 9,324 units in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 17:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a 28.3 increase in domestic sales at 9,324 units in February as compared with the same month last year.

The company had sold 7,269 units in the domestic market in February last year, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports for the period under review stood at 987 units as against 64 units in the year-ago period, it added.

''The market demand continues to be good which is reflected in our positive growth in February sales,'' HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director Marketing & Sales Rajesh Goel said.

However, the shortage of semiconductor-related parts impacted the company on the supply front last month, which limited its production volume and dispatches for certain models, it added.

''In the coming months, we will continue to make production adjustments in order to reduce its impact on our waiting customers,'' Goel said.

As for the industry, the company remains optimistic about the future as the demand for automobiles remains on the rise and has brought in much-needed stability and positivity, he added.

