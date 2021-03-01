Left Menu

IDBI Bank to set off Rs 45,586-cr accumulated losses against balance in securities premium account

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 18:17 IST
IDBI Bank to set off Rs 45,586-cr accumulated losses against balance in securities premium account
Image Credit: ANI

LIC-controlled IDBI Bank will set off its accumulated losses worth Rs 45,586 crore against the balance in the securities premium account, according to the bank's draft scheme.

Its accumulated losses (or debit balance of profit or loss account) at the end of March 31, 2020, stood at Rs 45,586 crore. And, they were at Rs 44,739 crore as of December 31, 2020.

The accumulated losses as of March 31, 2021, shall be ascertained after the audited financial statements are approved by the bank's board, said the lender, as per the draft scheme addressed to its shareholders for setting off the accumulated losses.

The bank's authorized share capital is Rs 25,000 crore.

The issued, subscribed, and paid-up share capital is worth Rs 10,752.40 crore and the security premium is of Rs 50,732.27 crore.

IDBI Bank said the balance standing to the credit of securities premium account of the bank as per audited financial statements for FY20 and as of April 1, 2020, is Rs 49,669 crore.

The said the balance as of December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 50,718 crore as per the unaudited financial statements.

''The balance standing to the credit of securities premium account as on March 31, 2021, shall be ascertained after the audited financial statements are approved by the board of directors of the bank,'' it added.

Last month, its board had approved a proposal of setting off the lender's accumulated losses by April 1, 2021, in full or partially, by using the balance in the securities premium account.

Giving reasons for the move, the lender had said the accumulated losses have wiped off its value represented by the share capital.

''In view of the accumulated losses, the distributable items, in terms of RBI's notification dated February 2017, are negative, and the bank is not eligible to make coupon payment of AT (additional tier)-1 bonds,'' it had said.

This is affecting the bank's plan to raise AT1 bonds in the near future, it said adding that it believes reducing the share capital is the most practical and economically efficient option so as to present a true and fair view of the financial position of the bank.

Representation of true value would benefit members as their holding will yield better value and also enable the bank to explore opportunities to benefit the members, including in the form of dividend payout within a reasonable timeframe, IDBI Bank had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the pre...

Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed prison sentence

A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who led France and strode the world st...

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...

TDP chief detained at Tirupati airport, stages sit-in protest

EDS RPT after updating with SPs press meet departure of Naidu to Hyderabad Tirupati Andhra Pradesh, Mar 1 PTI Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu staged a sit-in protest in the arrival lounge of the airpo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021