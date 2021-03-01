Daimler India Commercial Vehicles reports 34pc decline in sales in 2020

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Monday reported a 34 per decline in its total domestic sales to 9,624 units in 2020, impacted by the pandemic and economic downturn. The Chennai-based Indian subsidiary of Daimler AG of Germany, had sold 14,474 vehicles in the country in 2019. The commercial vehicle maker has BharatBez brand of trucks, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chasis in its product portfolio. Announcing its preliminary results (as per IFRS accounting standard) for CY2020, the company said, its domestic market share stood at 9.1 per cent as against 5.8 per cent in 2019. Both the domestic sales and incoming orders rose significantly during Q4CY20 with volumes going up 46 per cent and incoming orders up nearly 150 per cent over December quarter of 2019, outperforming the industry, it said. “DICV continues to transform the Indian CV industry with our made-for-India BharatBenz brand. The value offered by our products is validated by increasing customer confidence, enabling us to outpace the market even during the tough conditions of 2020.

''We are also proud to be a leader in 'Making in India for the World', proven by our growing export business,” said Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, DICV The company during the year also achieved a new milestone of shipping out 35,000 vehicles, 5,500 CKD (completely knocked down) kits and 150 million parts to various overseas markets, besides seeing 1-lakh BharatBenz vehicles on the Indian roads, DICV said. In the bus segment, the company continues to expand and offer its state-of-the-art technology and features to customers, it said, adding that in addition to rolling out 100th Fuso bus, it has also secured a major bus order from the Assam government.

Having focused strongly on digitalisation, R&D investment and fixed-cost optimisation over the last year, DICV is now well placed to take advantage of India's recovering CV market, the company said. The company expects to build on its momentum and achieve healthy growth in sales and market share over 2021, it added.

