BRIEF-United Adds To Its Orders For Boeing 737 Max Planes - NYT

March 1 (Reuters) -

* UNITED ADDS TO ITS ORDERS FOR BOEING 737 MAX PLANES - NYT

* UNITED AIRLINES SAID THAT IT WAS ADDING 25 PLANES TO ITS ORDER FOR BOEING’S 737 MAX JET, BRINGING ITS TOTAL TO 180 IN COMING YEARS- NYT Source text : [ID:https://nyti.ms/3r4ghoU] Further company coverage:

