Modern communication system launched for WR's local trains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:04 IST
In a first for Indian Railways, a sophisticated communication system was launched here on Monday which will enable control rooms and the guards and motormen of suburban trains of the Western Railway (WR) to maintain a seamless communication, a senior officer said.

''Like flights flying in the sky remain in constant touch with air traffic control, this new system will allow motormen and guards to be in direct contact with Railway control rooms,'' WR general manager Alok Kansal told reporters after launching Mobile Radio Train Communication (MRTC) system at Mumbai Central station.

Kansal said the MRTC system was introduced on the Indian Railways for the first time.

''This project was approved way back in 2014, but it got delayed for at least three years due to various reasons such as getting various approvals and licences,'' he said.

The WR has introduced the MRTC system on its Churchgate to Virar section which operates 1,360 suburban trains everyday in normal times ferrying about 35 lakh passengers.

''Under this system, various communication equipment have been installed in 100 local trains, (and in cabins of) motormen and guards. The total cost incurred for installation of this advanced system is around Rs 6 crore,'' Kansal said.

He said motormen and guards were earlier using a VHF- based system to contact control rooms through assistant station masters, which was a multi-stage and time-consuming communication.

''With this new system, control rooms will be directly able to contact motormen and guards in case of any eventuality like deluge, failure of signals, technical glitches etc.

Direct announcements can be made if trains are delayed beyond a specific time. The control rooms can check real-time position (of a train) using this GPS-enabled system,'' Kansal said.

He said the new system will also help identify if the level crossing gates are opened or closed.

