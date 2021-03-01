Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Street's major averages were set to open sharply higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. The bill now moves to the Senate. U.S. bond yields eased on Monday after a swift rise last month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an economic rebound.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:10 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Wall Street's major averages were set to open sharply higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery. Shares of cruise liner and hotel operators, and carriers including Carnival Corp, Hilton, Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines gained between 1.8% and 4.6% premarket.

Johnson & Johnson rose 1.8% as it began shipping its single-dose shot vaccine after it became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend. President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

U.S. bond yields eased on Monday after a swift rise last month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an economic rebound. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield eased to 1.446% after hitting a one-year high of 1.614%. "The angst over rising yields is going to subside with yield levels clearly calming down while positive vaccine and stimulus updates will also support (markets) as it's very good news for the economy and corporate earnings," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

Sectors that stand to benefit more from an economic rebound outperformed, with lenders Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co jumping between 1.3% and 2.2%, and energy firms Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp between 1.8% and 2.6%. Wall Street's main indexes ended lower last week, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst week in four months, as a rise in long-dormant yields signaled bonds are more serious investment competition, sparking a pullback in high-valuation tech stocks.

Apple, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc rebounded between 1% and 1.9% on Monday. At 8:12 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 333 points, or 1.08% and S&P 500 E-minis were up 43.25 points, or 1.14%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 167.25 points, or 1.3%.

Later in the day, investors will look to ISM's U.S. manufacturing activity data for February which is expected to be largely unchanged from January. Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of America and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his annual letter to investors. Berkshire's shares rose about 2.3%.

Perrigo Company Plc jumped about 9% as the consumer healthcare products company said it would sell its underperforming generic drugs business for $1.55 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed prison sentence

A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who led France and strode the world st...

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the pre...

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021