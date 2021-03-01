Left Menu

Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 5.4pc rise in sales in Feb

The company clocked monthly domestic sales of 59,530 units in February 2021 as compared to 58,644 units sold in February last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd SMIPL said in a release.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:21 IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India reports 5.4pc rise in sales in Feb

Two-wheeler maker Suzuki Motorcycle India on Monday said its total vehicles sales grew 5.4 per cent to 71,662 units in February.

The domestic arm of Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation had sold a total of 67,991 vehicles in February 2020, a release said. The company clocked monthly domestic sales of 59,530 units in February 2021 as compared to 58,644 units sold in February last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a release. ''Inching towards the end of the fiscal year, we are happy to report a 5.4 per cen growth in February 2021 as compared to the same month last year. We attribute this growth to our customers, dealers and premium value packed products with superior technology in our product portfolio,'' said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, SMIPL.

''As we are slowly riding towards the pre–COVID-19 sales level, we are confident and hopeful at the same time, that we will sustain this upward trajectory in future as well. This will help us in further solidifying our position in the industry, '' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AG sues Texas utility over customers' sky-high energy bills

Texas attorney general said Monday hes suing electricity provider Griddy for passing along massive bills to its customers during last months winter storm.The lawsuit comes days after Texas power grid manager effectively shut down Griddy by ...

Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed prison sentence

A French court found former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and influence peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in prison, a stunning fall from grace for a man who led France and strode the world st...

Polish and Chinese presidents discussed buying Chinese COVID vaccine -PAP

Polish President Andrzej Duda talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, his aide Krzysztof Szczerski told state-run news agency PAP.At the request of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the pre...

FEATURE-Vulnerable children stay shut indoors in UK with no vaccine in sight

By Emma Batha LONDON, March 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Britains children return to school next week as the country eases its third lockdown, six-year-old Daniel Meredith will not be joining his friends but will remain shut indoors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021