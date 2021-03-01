Left Menu

Govt expects investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh cr during Maritime India Summit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:48 IST
Govt expects investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh cr during Maritime India Summit

The government is aiming to attract investment worth Rs 3.39 lakh crore during Maritime India Summit 2021 in various projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Maritime India Summit 2021 (MIS 2021) on Tuesday, which will be held virtually and is likely to be participated by many nations, including Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, and Armenia.

''The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) is in process of finalising more than 487 MoUs for investments worth approx Rs 3.39 lakh Crore,'' the government said in a statement on Monday.

These are likely to be signed during the second edition of the Maritime India Summit to be held from March 2 to 4.

These MoUs will be signed with different coastal states and stakeholders of the sector. These agreements are focused on attracting investment, skilling, and generating employment in the sector, the statement said.

The signing of these MoUs will help in streamlining the process of ship manoeuvring, resulting in more business to the ports and economic stability to the sector and its stakeholders, it said.

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya launched an e-brochure of Maritime India Summit 2021.

The statement said there is a good response to the summit with more than 1.70 lakhs registrations done so far.

''Denmark has made its strong presence as the Country Partner for the 3-day summit. Maritime India Summit 2021 has got a huge response from across the world. Ministers from 7 countries will be participating from countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Denmark, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia,'' the statement said.

Ambassadors from 24 countries will be participating in India's biggest Maritime event. Over 110 companies are participating in the virtual exhibition, including ports, maritime states and private companies.

Delegates from around 100 countries will participate in the Summit, the statement said, adding 31 foreign CEOs and 57 foreign ­speakers have confirmed their participation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IAF to take part in multinational exercise Desert Flag with France, US in UAE

Amid growing ties between India and the Arab world, six Indian Air Force IAF Su-30-MKI fighters will take off for the United Arab Emirates UAE on Wednesday to participate in the multinational exercise Desert Flag. The exercise comes soon af...

Homebuilders, miners spur bounce-back in British stocks

British shares rose on Monday, led by homebuilders and miners on reports of more domestic fiscal support, while relative stability in bond yields also helped stocks recover from last weeks losses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended up 1.6, ...

France says regrets Iran decision on nuclear talks, working to finding solution

France said on Monday it regretted Irans refusal to take part in informal talks with world powers and the United States on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal, but said it continued to work towards finding a solution to the impasse.We remain ful...

Soccer-Member of Juve first-team staff tests positive for COVID-19

A non-playing member of the Juventus squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Monday. The news comes the day before the Italian champions are due to host Spezia in a league match in Turin.During the checks provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021