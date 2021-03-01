Left Menu

FHRAI urges govt to nominate hospitality workers for priority vaccination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 19:59 IST
FHRAI urges govt to nominate hospitality workers for priority vaccination

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) on Monday urged the government to recognise people working in the hospitality industry as 'Frontline Corona Warriors' and nominate them for priority vaccination.

The hospitality industry came forward to assist the government in its hour of need and hoteliers, restaurateurs and the people working in hotels and restaurants continued to serve the public during the worst phase of the pandemic, FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement.

''Hotel employees continue to come in contact with quarantined passengers and with persons kept in isolation. We therefore request the government to take cognisance of these noble and invaluable efforts made by the hospitality workers.

''Vaccinating the hospitality workforce will instil confidence in guests and also it will give a boost to the business,'' Kohli added.

He added that the industry urges the government that it treats hospitality professionals too as 'Frontline Corona Warriors' and nominates them for priority inoculation for COVID-19.

The tourism and hospitality sector contributes around 10 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product, supporting around 87 million jobs, FHRAI added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to contest 92 seats in upcoming West Bengal assembly polls

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the Congress will contest 92 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Addressing a joint Congress-Left-ISF press conference in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, As per the dis...

Prashant Kishor appointed Punjab CM's principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said poll strategist Prashant Kishor had been appointed as his principal advisor.The development assumes significance as the Assembly polls are due early next year. Kishors company, Indian Pol...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating

U.S. manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid a surge in new orders, but factories continued to face higher costs for raw materials and other inputs as the pandemic drags on.The acceleration reported by the Ins...

2 Indian farmers held by Bangladesh, tension in Tripura village

Two Indian farmers were held by Border Guard Bangladesh BGB for allegedly smuggling contraband to the neighbouring country, the Tripura Police said on Monday.Four farmers of Karangichhara in the Khowai district went to cultivate their land ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021