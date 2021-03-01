FHRAI urges govt to nominate hospitality workers for priority vaccination

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) on Monday urged the government to recognise people working in the hospitality industry as 'Frontline Corona Warriors' and nominate them for priority vaccination.

The hospitality industry came forward to assist the government in its hour of need and hoteliers, restaurateurs and the people working in hotels and restaurants continued to serve the public during the worst phase of the pandemic, FHRAI Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement.

''Hotel employees continue to come in contact with quarantined passengers and with persons kept in isolation. We therefore request the government to take cognisance of these noble and invaluable efforts made by the hospitality workers.

''Vaccinating the hospitality workforce will instil confidence in guests and also it will give a boost to the business,'' Kohli added.

He added that the industry urges the government that it treats hospitality professionals too as 'Frontline Corona Warriors' and nominates them for priority inoculation for COVID-19.

The tourism and hospitality sector contributes around 10 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product, supporting around 87 million jobs, FHRAI added.

