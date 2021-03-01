Sany India launches its first 'Made in India' Piling Rig

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry has launched it's first 'Made in India' Piling Rig, 'SR235' for the Indian market recently. With the best in class features, the new SR235 manufactured at Sany's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra, will give boost to the government's 'Make in India' programme. It's noteworthy that with the launch of this made in India piling rig, Sany India has further strengthened its local production base in the country. Sany India has been majorly focusing on local manufacturing and technology, which would gradually reduce our country's dependence on construction equipment imports and would work as a vital cog in the wheel of 'Make in India' initiative.

Developed inline with the company's firm belief 'Quality Changes the World' the new SR235's reliable structure is designed for all arduous applications. From soft soil to hard rock, the new pilling rig is suitable for all kinds of applications on a wide variety of strata. Sanjay Saxena, Vice President & Business Head, Heavy Equipment, Sany Heavy Industry India Pvt. Ltd., said, "With the launch of our first ever made in India SR235 piling rig, Sany India has reaffirmed its commitment to the 'vocal for local' initiative. Since day one, localization has been our prime focus and we have been strongly advocating and practicing the same."

He highlighted that since four years, Sany India has been at no 1 position in the piling rig segment with a dominant market share in the Indian market. Apart from piling rigs, the company also manufactures Excavators, Truck Cranes, Mining Trucks, concrete boom pumps, transit mixer trucks, trailer pumps, and other equipment in the county. He further stressed that localization would not just benefit the company and its customers but also would pave the way for large-scale employment of youth. Latest to join the Sany's piling league, localized SR235 piling machinery boasts of high efficiency and performance. It comes loaded with an impressive powerful 'Isuzu' engine producing 275 KW@2000 rpm with six gear control which significantly enhances its power and drilling capacity.

For high-efficiency rotary drive, 13-15 m friction Kelly and 12-15m interlocking Kelly made of high strength steel tubes are available in the piling rig. Its maximum output torque reaches 235 kN.m, the maximum pile depth is 68m down, and the maximum pile diameter is 2000 mm. Furthermore, the machine is suitable for other common foundation work including drilling with continuous flight auger, double rotary head or Kelly bar, soil mixing, and piling work with a hydraulic hammer, etc.

It is pertinent to mention that, Sany India, the leading global manufacturer of construction equipment in the country has carved a niche in the manufacturing space with its advanced robust products and ease of serviceability. With this new SR235, Sany is optimistic that the Indian construction scenario would take a quantum leap into a new dimension of utility application and herald a new era in the industry. To provide round the clock customer service, Sany India has also set up a toll-free number 1800209337 for all queries related to sales and services. Customers can also obtain product related information & make enquiries through WhatsApp on 7058024625.

Sany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery, and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.

The company has already established a strong network of around 36 dealers across India and South Asia to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 15000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of India's focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

