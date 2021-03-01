Mrs Navdeep Kaur emerges as the winner of Mrs. India Inc. 2020 presents Mrs. India World 2020-21 powered by The Deltin, Daman!

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/ThePRTree): One of the biggest events of this year, Mrs India Inc presents Mrs India World 2020-2021 , powered by the Deltin, Daman, was held on January 23, 2021 at The Deltin, Daman. Mrs. Navdeep Kaur was crowned the winner and will represent India at Mrs World 2020, followed by Anupreet Kaur as 1st runner up and Shruti Chauhan as 2nd runner up. She was adjudged the winner by competing against 61 participants, from all parts of India.

The participants went through multiple rounds that allowed them to showcase their talents to an eminent panel comprising pageant director Mohini Sharma, Presider Soha Ali Khan, Charity ambassador Vivek Oberoi, Mrs World 2020 Caroline Jurie and Couture Designer Masumi Mewawalla. Speaking of her experience with Mrs IndiaInc. 2021, pageant director and former winner of Mrs India Inc. Mohini Sharma, said, "With Mrs IndiaInc., we are on a mission to identify the unseen potential possessed by women. Our amazing panel members are achievers in their right and have served as an inspiration to our Queens. Soha Ali Khan is a wonderful actress, a fantastic mom and a lovely person of royal lineage. I think her humility, despite her achievements is quite inspiring. Vivek Oberoi's passion for bringing about change in the society is infectious. Caroline Jurie, Mrs World 2020, has lent a lot of insight, being a winner at a global level. Mrs India Inc is, not just a beauty pageant, but a journey of transformation and self-growth. Masumi's couture wear lent them the grace and appearance befitting a queen. All these wonderful panellists have surely added value to this journey, for the participants.

Advertisement

Presider Soha Ali Khan too expressed her joy and pride for the platform. "I'm glad to be associated with Mrs IndiaInc., a platform that's committed to giving women a chance to showcase their talent and shine as an individual. It's helping to change the perception about the world towards married women and break the stereotypes surround us. The balance between fulfilling our responsibility as wife, mother and also towards oneself, is not easy to achieve. I think every woman is a winner for being able to achieve it." While preparing for the pageant, the participants went through intense sessions with renowned experts of the industry. Ramp-walk expert and show director Alesia Raut, Hair and makeup expert CheragBambboat, Nutrition expert Suman Agarwal, Holistic wellness coach Shivangi Maletia, Grooming expert Audrey D'Silva, fitness expert Urmimala Boruah and Life Coach Mickey Mehta came through to help these queens fullfil their transformation journey.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)