Champak Jain and the Victory Music brings to you the new romantic anthem for this love season

Champak Jain and Victory Music bring you its new romantic number. The song by Victory Music and Sanjana is the new language of love. The song celebrates love and simple things it stands for. It celebrates the journey of two people loving each other. Currently at 590k views Bhool has been touching hearts everywhere.

The creation of this song has been a beautiful journey. "Yashh (My partner) and me heard the song in August of 2019 on Instagram randomly on the singer Sanjana's page. We made our father Champak Jain of Venus Music to hear just 30 seconds of the song. He liked the song immediately. We got in touch with Sanjana and asked her would she complete the song. She was thrilled and excited the minute we contacted her and the rest was history. We contacted a mutual friend of ours and got in touch with Avinash and Shivya and they agreed instantly. Our super talented director duo Disha and Somen did a fantastic job in making the video," says Jagrat Jain, Partner at Victory Music.

