Foreign currencies seized at Mangaluru airport

Foreign currencies seized at Mangaluru airportPTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:48 IST
Mangaluru, Mar 1 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 5.52 lakh were seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Monday, said Customs officials.
The passenger hails from Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka and was about to fly to Dubai, the officials said.
The currencies were hidden in the inner-wear kept in the baggage of the passenger, they said.
The currencies were pound sterling, dollar and Kuwait dinar, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
