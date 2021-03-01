Left Menu

Foreign currencies seized at Mangaluru airport

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:48 IST
Foreign currencies seized at Mangaluru airport

Mangaluru, Mar 1 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 5.52 lakh were seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Monday, said Customs officials.

The passenger hails from Honnavar of Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka and was about to fly to Dubai, the officials said.

The currencies were hidden in the inner-wear kept in the baggage of the passenger, they said.

The currencies were pound sterling, dollar and Kuwait dinar, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration to pay transportation, healthcare for families separated under Trump

The United States could pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational services for migrants separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Secu...

Congress to contest 92 seats in upcoming West Bengal assembly polls

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the Congress will contest 92 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Addressing a joint Congress-Left-ISF press conference in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, As per the dis...

Prashant Kishor appointed Punjab CM's principal advisor

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said poll strategist Prashant Kishor had been appointed as his principal advisor.The development assumes significance as the Assembly polls are due early next year. Kishors company, Indian Pol...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity hits three-year high; cost pressures accelerating

U.S. manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid a surge in new orders, but factories continued to face higher costs for raw materials and other inputs as the pandemic drags on.The acceleration reported by the Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021