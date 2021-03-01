Left Menu

S.African public sector unions present inflation-linked wage demands

The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid a court fight between the unions representing more than 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries. Public sector unions, including those from the COSATU federation aligned with the governing African National Congress (ANC), have approached South Africa's highest court to try to force National Treasury to pay the final tranche of the preceding three-year wage settlement struck in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 20:57 IST
S.African public sector unions present inflation-linked wage demands

South Africa's public sector unions want a general salary rise of consumer inflation plus 4% for all workers, a document they presented to the government showed on Monday, as talks began on a wage deal seen as key to helping the government contain its spiralling debt. The list of 16 demands, which includes better housing payments and a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, comes amid a court fight between the unions representing more than 1 million teachers, nurses and police and the state over salaries.

Public sector unions, including those from the COSATU federation aligned with the governing African National Congress (ANC), have approached South Africa's highest court to try to force National Treasury to pay the final tranche of the preceding three-year wage settlement struck in 2018. "We make an appeal to government to negotiate with us in good faith and not come there with already made-up positions, because that is going to cause a strike," said Mugwena Maluleke, a senior wage negotiator for COSATU.

Workers received their salary hikes in the first two years, but National Treasury baulked at paying around 37 billion rand for the final year starting in April 2020, saying the final hike was unaffordable amid the economic devastation caused by COVID-19. Finance minister Tito Mboweni pledged in October to freeze public sector wages for the next three years to help contain a gaping budget deficit weighing on the economy, with civil servants' salaries making up around a third of consolidated state spending.

In December, the Labour Appeals Court ruled in Treasury's favour, but the unions quickly challenged the judgment at the constitutional court, which is yet to hear the matter. A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Service and Administration refrained from commenting on the latest wage demands, saying that the negotiations had only just begun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

The new chief of the World Trade Organization WTO urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production. People ar...

CERAWEEK-Energy leaders grapple with low-carbon future at virtual CERAWeek conference

Global energy leaders and other luminaries like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates bored in on the tough road to transforming world economies to a lower-carbon future at the kickoff of the all-virtual CERAWeek conference on Monday. Within that...

Biden administration to pay transportation, healthcare for families separated under Trump

The United States could pay for transportation, healthcare, legal services, and career and educational services for migrants separated under former President Donald Trumps zero tolerance border strategy, the U.S. Department of Homeland Secu...

Congress to contest 92 seats in upcoming West Bengal assembly polls

Congress senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said the Congress will contest 92 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. Addressing a joint Congress-Left-ISF press conference in Kolkata, Chowdhury said, As per the dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021