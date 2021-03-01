Quess Corp separates Chairman, MD roles; appoints new CFO

Business services and global staffing provider Quess Corp on Monday announced the separation of roles of its Chairman and Managing Director.

Suraj Moraje, currently Group CEO and Executive Director, will be elevated to Group CEO and Managing Director from April 1, while Ajit Isaac, currently Executive Chairman and MD, will continue in the role of Executive Chairman, the company said in a statement.

The company also appointed N Ravi Vishwanath as CFO of the company effective April 1.

Vishwanath was previously CFO of Teamlease and Finance Director at Sun Microsystems.

Subramanian Ramakrishnan, the current CFO, is stepping down from the post on March 31, to pursue an entrepreneurial venture, the company stated.

''We are grateful to Ramakrishnan for his contributions to Quess over the last 2 years, including strengthening our balance sheet, improving controls, and driving our investor relations practices. We look forward to supporting his entrepreneurial ambitions, as he continues to be an advisor to Quess over the coming year,'' Moraje said.

