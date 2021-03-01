Left Menu

Farmers to block KMP Expressway on Saturday: SKM leader

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:05 IST
Farmers to block KMP Expressway on Saturday: SKM leader

Protesting farmers will block the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway on March 6, a Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader said on Monday.

Balbir Singh Rajewal said that a call has been given to farmers camping at three Delhi border points to block the KMP Expressway from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur --- demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws enacted in September last year ''We will block the KMP expressway on March 6 as part of the intensification of the ongoing protest,'' Rajewal told PTI.

The 136-km Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway or the western peripheral expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

It was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution. It provides high-speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and gives uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said that a joint programme of action is being worked out by it along with many central trade unions which have expressed their support and solidarity for the ongoing farmers' movement.

In a statement, the Morcha said that the month of March will witness numerous Mahapanchayats across the country including in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

