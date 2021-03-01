Left Menu

SBI donates Rs 11cr for govt's COVID-19 vaccination drive

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:10 IST
SBI donates Rs 11cr for govt's COVID-19 vaccination drive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State Bank of India on Monday said it has contributed Rs 11 crore to the PM-Cares Fund to support the next phase of the government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive started in the country from March 1.

"The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive," the bank's Chairman Dinesh Khara said in a release.

Last week, the government had announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

Early last year, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contributions in the form of supply of masks, sanitisers among others to the needy.

Additionally, SBI employees had contributed Rs 107 crore to the PM-Cares Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

