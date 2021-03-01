Left Menu

US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:17 IST
US manufacturing activity jumps to 3-year high in February

US manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8 per cent last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7 per cent.

It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.

The survey found optimism increasing with five positive comments for every cautious comment, up from a 3-to-1 ratio in the January survey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: 'Cricket fan' Leach wants Test matches to last longer than two days

Amid the debates over the nature of the pitch that was prepared for the pink-ball Test, England spinner Jack Leach asserted that he would have liked the third Test against India to go longer than two days. The third Test match got over with...

Soccer-Member of Juve first-team staff tests positive for COVID-19

A non-playing member of the Juventus squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Monday. The news comes the day before the Italian champions are due to host Spezia in a league match in Turin.During the checks provi...

Jason Bateman filmed his Golden Globes appearance from Jennifer Aniston's house

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that her colleague and friend Jason Bateman had filmed his Golden Globes appearance from her house. Following the award show, the Friends alum took to her Instagram Story and revealed Batem...

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

The new chief of the World Trade Organization WTO urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production. People ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021