SoftBank-backed Coupang seeks over $50-bln valuation in U.S. IPO

At the upper end of the range, Coupang will raise as much as $3.6 billion. Coupang plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPNG". Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:33 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's Coupang Inc, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp, is targeting a blockbuster stock market debut that would value the e-commerce giant at well over $50 billion and make it the largest U.S. initial public offering this year.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Coupang said it would price its offering between $27 and $30 a share. At the upper end of the range, Coupang will raise as much as $3.6 billion. The massive offering comes as U.S. capital markets gear up for another banner year for new listings, underscoring unprecedented investor appetite for technology companies, which have seen sales skyrocket during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 2010 by Harvard graduate Bom Suk Kim, Coupang made a splash in Korea with its 'Rocket Delivery' service, which promised delivery within 24 hours, shaking family-owned retail conglomerates such as Shinsegae and Lotte. Coupang plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CPNG".

Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co, JP Morgan and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

