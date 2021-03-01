Left Menu

Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out

Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Monday as a swift coronavirus vaccine roll-out supported the pound and fuelled hopes of economic recovery. After retreating from a three-year high on Friday to fall below $1.39 amid a rout in global bond markets and concerns of inflation risks, sterling rose as traders expect Britain’s speedy inoculation programme to help the economy rebound from its biggest contraction in 300 years.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:40 IST
Sterling rises supported by Britain's swift vaccine roll-out
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling edged higher against both the euro and the dollar on Monday as a swift coronavirus vaccine roll-out supported the pound and fuelled hopes of economic recovery.

After retreating from a three-year high on Friday to fall below $1.39 amid a rout in global bond markets and concerns of inflation risks, sterling rose as traders expect Britain's speedy inoculation programme to help the economy rebound from its biggest contraction in 300 years. Britain reported on Sunday that more than 20 million people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while cases last week were down 21.2% compared with the previous seven-day period, and deaths were down 33.5%.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce an extra 1.65 billion pounds to fund the country's vaccination roll-out as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday. "Developments have yet again looked positive for sterling, with 20 million of the UK population having now received their first vaccine at a minimum and reports that fiscal stimulus will remain supportive in Wednesday's budget," said Simon Harvey, senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe.

Sunak will also announce 5 billion pounds of additional grants to help businesses hit hard by pandemic lockdowns such as shops, bars, clubs, hotels, restaurants, gyms and hair salons, the government said on Saturday. Versus the dollar, sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3937 by 1602 GMT. It was 0.2% higher against a weakening euro, to 86.50 pence, after falling to 87.30 on Friday.

Speculators added to their net long position for the fourth week running in the week to Feb. 23, CFTC positioning data showed. The market is at its most bullish in one year . ING strategists said sterling positioning has moved in line with the pound's "very strong performance" in the spot market.

"The build-up of GBP longs may have further to run in our view," they added. Shaun Osborne, Chief FX Strategist at Scotiabank said in a note to client that he expects cable to climb back above $1.40 this week.

(Editing by Ed Osmond and Gareth Jones)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: 'Cricket fan' Leach wants Test matches to last longer than two days

Amid the debates over the nature of the pitch that was prepared for the pink-ball Test, England spinner Jack Leach asserted that he would have liked the third Test against India to go longer than two days. The third Test match got over with...

Soccer-Member of Juve first-team staff tests positive for COVID-19

A non-playing member of the Juventus squad has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A club announced on Monday. The news comes the day before the Italian champions are due to host Spezia in a league match in Turin.During the checks provi...

Jason Bateman filmed his Golden Globes appearance from Jennifer Aniston's house

Hollywood actor Jennifer Aniston recently revealed that her colleague and friend Jason Bateman had filmed his Golden Globes appearance from her house. Following the award show, the Friends alum took to her Instagram Story and revealed Batem...

New WTO chief calls for tripling of vaccine production

The new chief of the World Trade Organization WTO urged its member states on Monday to work with pharmaceutical companies to license more COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing in developing countries in order to triple global production. People ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021