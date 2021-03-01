Left Menu

Foresight Group among multiple bidders for Shipping Corp privatisation

London-based shipping firm Foresight Group is among the multiple bidders who have put in preliminary bids for buying the governments entire stake in Shipping Corporation of India, sources said.The government is selling its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corporation of India, along with the transfer of management control.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:49 IST
Foresight Group among multiple bidders for Shipping Corp privatisation

London-based shipping firm Foresight Group is among the multiple bidders who have put in preliminary bids for buying the government's entire stake in Shipping Corporation of India, sources said.

The government is selling its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corporation of India, along with the transfer of management control. The last date for submitting the expression of interest was February 13, which was later extended to March 1.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday tweeted ''multiple expressions of interest have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corporation of India Limited. The transaction will now move to the second stage''.

The sources said Foresight Group has bid in consortium with Belgium-based Exmar NV and Dubai-based GMS.

Essar Group as well as Adani Group have not bid for Shipping Corp privatisation, the sources added.

In November last year, the Cabinet had given an in-principle approval for strategic divestment of Shipping Corp and Container Corp of India Ltd. However, the plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

In her Budget Speech 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, ''a number of transactions namely Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Air India, Shipping Corp of India, Container Corp of India, IDBI Bank, BEML Ltd, Pawan Hans, Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others, would be completed in 2021-22.'' The government has already received multiple EoIs for privatisation of BPCL, Air India and Pawan Hans.

For 2021-22, the government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, over five times what it is aiming to raise in the current financial year. In the revised estimates, the target has been set at Rs 32,000 crore for the current financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get 1st dose of COVID vaccine; cumulative doses cross 1.47 cr

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative numb...

Vaccination: Senior citizens queue up for first dose in Mumbai

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai received an enthusiastic response with many senior citizens queueing up at designated centres, but Co-WIN glitches left many disappointed, officials said, adding NCP chief Sharad ...

EXCLUSIVE-Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

Problems at AstraZeneca Plcs European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canadas drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical com...

UN experts urge rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism

UN experts said today billions of people, especially in the Global South, risk being excluded from the benefits of COVID-19 immunisation until 2024 and urged rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism that is fuelling a vaccine-di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021