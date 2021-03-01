Left Menu

Air India cancels leaves of pilots

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:51 IST
Air India cancels leaves of pilots
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Air India on Monday cancelled the leaves of pilots with an immediate effect amid increasing number of domestic air travellers.

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic that caused large-scale disruptions, domestic flight services were suspended for two months from March 25 last year. After resumption on May 25, 2020, air traffic has been on the rise.

According to an internal communication, all leaves for cockpit crew stands withdrawn with an immediate effect.

However, the communication noted that leaves may be granted in extreme cases on a case-to-case basis, depending upon the urgency of the situation.

The communication did not mention any specific reasons for the decision to cancel the leaves.

Query sent to an Air India spokesperson remained unanswered.

Last month, the civil aviation ministry said the number of domestic flights that Indian airlines are permitted to operate will remain at 80 per cent of their pre-COVID levels till March 31 or till the summer schedule begins.

In a statement on Monday, the ministry said 3,13,668 domestic passengers were flown by airlines on February 28, the highest number since resumption of local flights on May 25, 2020.

''Total flight movements on February 28, 2021, were 4,699. The total number of footfalls on airports was 6,17,824,'' it said.

Scheduled international commercial flights continue to remain suspended, while overseas flights under air bubble agreements and the Vande Bharat Mission are operational, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get 1st dose of COVID vaccine; cumulative doses cross 1.47 cr

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative numb...

Vaccination: Senior citizens queue up for first dose in Mumbai

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai received an enthusiastic response with many senior citizens queueing up at designated centres, but Co-WIN glitches left many disappointed, officials said, adding NCP chief Sharad ...

EXCLUSIVE-Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

Problems at AstraZeneca Plcs European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canadas drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical com...

UN experts urge rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism

UN experts said today billions of people, especially in the Global South, risk being excluded from the benefits of COVID-19 immunisation until 2024 and urged rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism that is fuelling a vaccine-di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021