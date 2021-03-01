Left Menu

RBI remains net buyer of US dollar in December, buys USD 10.014 bn

It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December was USD 39.792 billion, compared with net purchase of USD 28.344 billion in November, the data showed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 22:23 IST
RBI remains net buyer of US dollar in December, buys USD 10.014 bn
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) remained net buyer of the US dollar in December after it purchased USD 3.991 billion from the spot market, data showed.

During the reporting month, the central bank bought USD 10.014 billion and sold USD 6.023 billion in the spot market, the RBI said in its monthly bulletin for February 2021. In November 2020, it was net buyer of the US dollar after it had purchased USD 14.289 billion and sold USD 4.028 billion.

In December 2019, the central bank had bought USD 5.374 billion and sold USD 1.014 billion in the spot market.

In FY20, the central bank had net purchased USD 45.097 billion. It had bought USD 72.205 billion and sold USD 27.108 billion in the spot market.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of December was USD 39.792 billion, compared with net purchase of USD 28.344 billion in November, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1.28 lakh people over 60 years get 1st dose of COVID vaccine; cumulative doses cross 1.47 cr

A total of 1,28,630 beneficiaries over 60 years of age and 18,850 aged 45 and above with co-morbidities took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry as the cumulative numb...

Vaccination: Senior citizens queue up for first dose in Mumbai

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai received an enthusiastic response with many senior citizens queueing up at designated centres, but Co-WIN glitches left many disappointed, officials said, adding NCP chief Sharad ...

EXCLUSIVE-Six-week sprint got Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine approved in Canada

Problems at AstraZeneca Plcs European production site in January kicked off a six-week push to get a version of its COVID-19 vaccine made at an Indian facility approved by Canadas drug regulator, according to the Canadian pharmaceutical com...

UN experts urge rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism

UN experts said today billions of people, especially in the Global South, risk being excluded from the benefits of COVID-19 immunisation until 2024 and urged rich States to end short-sighted vaccine nationalism that is fuelling a vaccine-di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021