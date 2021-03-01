Left Menu

Foresight Group in tie-up with two shipping majors to submit EoI for SCI

He left the Shipping Corporation in 1984 to start the Foresight Group from London, it said adding over the last 36 years, the group has emerged as a global conglomerate with interests in shipping, offshore and onshore oil drilling, port and gas infrastructure, manufacturing and branded retail with operations spread across UK, UAE, China, India and Singapore.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 23:49 IST
Foresight Group in tie-up with two shipping majors to submit EoI for SCI

London-based Foresight Group International said on Monday that it has joined hands with two other global shipping majors to submit an expression of interest for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Apart from the Foresight Group's flagship company Foresight Offshore Drilling Limited S.A., the consortium includes Belgium listed shipping company - Exmar NV and Dubai-based shipping company GMS DMCC, a release said. Founded by Ravi K Mehrotra, CBE, an Indian citizen, who continues to oversee operations of the Foresight Group as its Executive Chairman, the Group has a long standing operations in India across offshore and onshore drilling, it said. The Group has three offshore jack-up rigs operating for ONGC and one land rig operating for Oil India, as per the release. ''The three international entrepreneurial shipping companies have come together with a unified belief in the India's long-term development and growth and we intend to develop the SCI into a global formidable shipping company,” said Mehrotra. In 2020, the Group also received the LoI for development of Bhavnagar Port to build the world's first CNG terminal and chemical terminals in joint venture with Mumbai-based Padmanabh Mafatlal Group, it said.

Foresight also operates two jack-up rigs for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in UAE and oil Tankers for Exxon Mobil, said the release.

The Foresight Group has owned and operated various categories of ships around the world including refers, tankers, bulk carriers and container ships.

Mehrotra started his shipping career with SCI in 1964 as a qualified marine engineer. He left the Shipping Corporation in 1984 to start the Foresight Group from London, it said adding over the last 36 years, the group has emerged as a global conglomerate with interests in shipping, offshore and onshore oil drilling, port and gas infrastructure, manufacturing and branded retail with operations spread across UK, UAE, China, India and Singapore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021