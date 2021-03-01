Foresight Group in tie-up with two shipping majors to submit EoI for SCI

London-based Foresight Group International said on Monday that it has joined hands with two other global shipping majors to submit an expression of interest for Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Apart from the Foresight Group's flagship company Foresight Offshore Drilling Limited S.A., the consortium includes Belgium listed shipping company - Exmar NV and Dubai-based shipping company GMS DMCC, a release said. Founded by Ravi K Mehrotra, CBE, an Indian citizen, who continues to oversee operations of the Foresight Group as its Executive Chairman, the Group has a long standing operations in India across offshore and onshore drilling, it said. The Group has three offshore jack-up rigs operating for ONGC and one land rig operating for Oil India, as per the release. ''The three international entrepreneurial shipping companies have come together with a unified belief in the India's long-term development and growth and we intend to develop the SCI into a global formidable shipping company,” said Mehrotra. In 2020, the Group also received the LoI for development of Bhavnagar Port to build the world's first CNG terminal and chemical terminals in joint venture with Mumbai-based Padmanabh Mafatlal Group, it said.

Foresight also operates two jack-up rigs for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in UAE and oil Tankers for Exxon Mobil, said the release.

The Foresight Group has owned and operated various categories of ships around the world including refers, tankers, bulk carriers and container ships.

Mehrotra started his shipping career with SCI in 1964 as a qualified marine engineer. He left the Shipping Corporation in 1984 to start the Foresight Group from London, it said adding over the last 36 years, the group has emerged as a global conglomerate with interests in shipping, offshore and onshore oil drilling, port and gas infrastructure, manufacturing and branded retail with operations spread across UK, UAE, China, India and Singapore.

