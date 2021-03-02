COVID-19: 3777 seniors, 946 comorbid people vaccinated in Maha

As many as 27,115 beneficiaries, including 3,777 senior citizens and 946 people aged 45 and above with co-morbidities, were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Monday, amid reports of glitches in the Co-WIN 2.0 app in over half a dozen districts, officials said.

Monday marked the first day of the second phase of the vaccination drive covering senior citizens (60 and above) and people in the age group of 45-59 with co-morbidities.

A total of 3,777 senior citizens and 946 people aged 45 and above with chronic diseases were vaccinated against COVID-19 at government and private hospitals across the state, according to the health department.

With this, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered since the inoculation drive started on January 16 has increased to 12,28,211in Maharashtra, it said.

Of the 27,115 beneficiaries, who received COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday, 16,008 were given the first dose, while the remaining11,107 received the second dose at 610 centres spread across the state, the department said.

Among the 16,008 beneficiaries who were given the first dose, 4,715 were healthcare professionals and 6,570 frontline workers, the department data showed.

According to the department, 26,343 beneficiaries were given Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), while 772 beneficiaries received Covaxin, developed by Hyderabad's Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, as many as seven districts, including Mumbai, on Monday failed to register a single vaccination due to technical glitches and problems in operating Co-Win 2.0, the digital platform of the drive, a top official said.

Speaking to PTI, D N Patil, deputy director of immunisation at the Public Health Department, said, We have to key in data on Google app (spreadsheet) as well as on the Co-Win app of the Centre.

''It increases clerical work and due to server issues or other technical glitches, we spend a lot of time on data aggregation apart from our core work of immunising people.'' In coming days, the cumulative data will reflect in the sheets and figures will be available for all, he said.

We have requested the Centre to find a solution to synchronise the data on Google app with Co-Win. This will save a huge amount of time on clerical work and cut down duplication,'' Patil said.

''Monday was the first day of vaccination for senior citizens and people aged 45 and above with comorbidities.

''Some districts faced technical glitches hence their report was not available till tonight but they have carried out vaccination for sure, he said.

However, BMC officials said 1,722 senior citizens and 260 people aged between 45 and 59 years with comorbidities received the first dose of vaccines among the total 4,880 beneficiaries, some of them frontline and healthcare workers, during the day in Mumbai.

In all, 7,530 people received COVID-19 shots in Mumbai, including 2,650 healthcare and frontline workers who received the second shot of the vaccine, the officials said, citing their own data.

Interestingly, Mumbai, Amravati, Chandrapur, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Nandurbar, Solapur and Thane districts have either not reported any vaccination or partially uploaded data (on all eligible groups) due to technical glitches.

For instance, Latur reported zero vaccination in the 45-59 age category as against 112 in 60 and above years.

It clearly means that due to technical problems, data of people from the former category was not uploaded. It will reflect in next couple of days reporting, Patil said.

Maharashtra has vaccinated 6,65,915 healthcare workers with the first dose and 1,69,788 with the second dose, department data showed.

The number of frontline workers who have been inoculated stood at 3,87,785, it stated.

