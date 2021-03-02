Left Menu

Pilots union calls for government to act quickly on Alitalia revamp

Rome has earmarked 3 billion euros ($3.61 billion) for a new airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017. A state-supported flag carrier, however, needs the green light from the European Commission, which has asked for an open tender of Alitalia assets and is pressing for the new airline to forsake the old brand and some of its airport slots.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 02-03-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 00:48 IST
Pilots union calls for government to act quickly on Alitalia revamp

Italy's new government must act quickly to break the deadlock over the revamp of Alitalia, the trade union representing the airline's pilots and flight attendants said ahead of state talks with the European Union on the planned nationalisation. Rome has earmarked 3 billion euros ($3.61 billion) for a new airline, dubbed ITA, to replace Alitalia, which has been run by state-appointed administrators since it was declared bankrupt in 2017.

A state-supported flag carrier, however, needs the green light from the European Commission, which has asked for an open tender of Alitalia assets and is pressing for the new airline to forsake the old brand and some of its airport slots. Alitalia's administrator complained last month that it would take four to five months to organise an open tender, during which the company would accrue more losses, with the creation of its replacement pushed back to mid-summer.

On Monday Italy's National Air Transport Federation (FNTA), which among others represents Alitalia crews, proposed the direct transfer of the sole aviation business from the old carrier to the new company, urging the government to push for this solution. "It is essential to act quickly, having as a priority the transfer of the aviation (business)," FNTA said in a statement.

The union also asked the government to guarantee that the new carrier would retain the Alitalia brand and its airport slots as well as contracts to operate the carrier's handling and maintenance activities. Economy, transport and industry ministers on Friday said they intended to press ahead with nationalisation of the airline, adding that they would discuss its revamp with EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager this week. ($1 = 0.8307 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twitter tackles COVID-19 vaccine misinformation with labels, strike policy

Twitter said it would apply warnings to tweets that contain misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and implement a strike system of enforcement that could see users permanently banned for repeat violations.The social media network s...

U.S. considering additional steps to promote accountability for Houthi leaders in Yemen

The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the groups leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman...

France eases ban on AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

People in France aged over 65 with existing health problems can be given the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Frances health minister said on Monday, departing from Pariss earlier stance that the vaccine should be for under-65s only. When the ...

U.S. expected to sanction Russians over Navalny poisoning - sources

The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as this week on Russians connected to the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The sources declined to identify the targ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021