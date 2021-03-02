Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Treasury yields stabilize

Boeing Co jumped after United Airlines Holdings Inc ordered 25 new 737 MAX aircraft and moved up the delivery of others as it prepares to replace aging jets and meet expected post-pandemic growth in demand. Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of the United States and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his annual letter to investors.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 02:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as Treasury yields stabilize
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street surged on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while another COVID-19 vaccine getting U.S. approval and fiscal stimulus bolstered expectations of a swift economic recovery.

Johnson & Johnson shares rose as it began shipping its single-dose vaccine after it became the third authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the United States over the weekend. President Joe Biden scored his first legislative win as the House of Representatives passed his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package early Saturday. The bill now moves to the Senate.

U.S. bond yields eased after a swift rise last month on expectations of accelerated inflation due to bets on an economic rebound. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield dipped to 1.449% after hitting a one-year high of 1.614%. "The sentiment is risk-on with more investors showing interest towards cyclical stocks while a positive vaccination drive and better macro numbers are hinting towards a better growth environment," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

Data showed U.S. manufacturing activity increased to a three-year high in February amid an acceleration in new orders. All 11 S&P 500 sectors rallied, led by financials and industrials.

Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc bounced back after a selloff last week in tech stocks. Apple was the strongest contributor to the S&P 500's gains. The S&P 500's rebound from its 50-day moving average, touched after Friday's decline, is a bullish sign that is adding to investors' enthusiasm, said CFRA Research Chief Investment Strategist Sam Stovall.

"It's a positive signal, at least in the near term, that the recent weakness has dissipated," Stovall said. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.94% to end at 31,531.36 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37% to 3,901.62.

The Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.01% to 13,589.26. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also surged, putting its gain in 2021 at around 15%, compared with the S&P 500's gain of under 5% in the same period.

Shares of Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines each gained. Boeing Co jumped after United Airlines Holdings Inc ordered 25 new 737 MAX aircraft and moved up the delivery of others as it prepares to replace aging jets and meet expected post-pandemic growth in demand.

Warren Buffett's enthusiasm for the future of the United States and his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc has not been dimmed by the coronavirus pandemic, according to his annual letter to investors. Berkshire's shares rallied. Perrigo Co Plc jumped as the consumer healthcare products company said it would sell its underperforming generic drugs business for $1.55 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ecuador links deadly prison riots to transnational crime groups

Ecuadorean officials said on Monday prison riots that left 79 inmates dead last week were linked to organized transnational crime, and said the situation in its penitentiary system remained tense. Last Tuesdays riots, which left an addition...

GRAPHIC-New U.S. COVID-19 cases hit plateau after steep drops

The United States reported a 3 decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, a much smaller drop than in the previous six weeks, and health officials warned that progress against the global pandemic was stalling. New cases fell as much as 25 ...

UN’s nuclear watchdog agency will not be ‘bargaining chip’ in Iran nuclear deal

After speaking to the International Atomic Energy Agencys IAEA Board of Governors, Director General Rafael Grossi told a press conference that while the agency had opened a window of opportunity for diplomacy in Iran, it should not be pu...

Financial Times, AFP translators arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern region of Tigray, the media organizations said on Monday. Fitsum Berhane was arrested at his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021