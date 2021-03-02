Left Menu

Panama's national beauty contest opens to transgender women

The Señorita Panama pageant, which sends a contestant from the Central American country to the international Miss Universe competition, said transgender women who have completed legal and medical processes would be welcome to compete. "Following the foundations of the agreements with Miss Universe, we announce that as of 2021, legally recognized women will be officially allowed, and the door is opened to transgender women," the organization said a statement.

Reuters | Panama City | Updated: 02-03-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 04:04 IST
Panama's national beauty contest opens to transgender women

Transgender women will from this year be able to compete in Panama's national beauty contest, the organizers said on Monday. The Señorita Panama pageant, which sends a contestant from the Central American country to the international Miss Universe competition, said transgender women who have completed legal and medical processes would be welcome to compete.

"Following the foundations of the agreements with Miss Universe, we announce that as of 2021, legally recognized women will be officially allowed, and the door is opened to transgender women," the organization said a statement. The Miss Universe competition, which airs in more than 190 countries to at least half a billion viewers, lifted a ban on transgender contestants in 2012. But it was not until 2018 that the first transgender woman, Spain's Angela Ponce, competed.

Panama joins a small, but growing number of countries that accept trans contestants in their national beauty pageants, which include Spain, Canada and Nepal. In 2018, the first indigenous winner of Señorita Panama, Rosa Montezuma, competed in Miss Universe, but did not place. https://reut.rs/3rc8o0M

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Huawei CFO’s lawyer disputes what HSBC knew as U.S. extradition case resumes

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition hearing resumed in a Canadian court on Monday with defence countering prosecutors claims that Meng misled HSBC about the Chinese telecom companys relationship with its affiliate ...

Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to 15 as part ...

Novavax COVID-19 shot could be cleared for U.S. use by May -CEO

Novavax Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the companys British trial, which could be completed in the coming weeks, its chief executive said...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning expected as early as Tuesday

The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.The United States was expected to impose sanctions...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021