Cipla gets USFDA nod for migraine drug

Drug major Cipla on Tuesday said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sumatriptan Nasal Spray, indicated for the treatment of migraine attacks.

The newly approved product is a generic therapeutic equivalent version of GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex Nasal Spray.

Quoting IQVIA (IMS Health) data, Cipla said Imitrex Nasal Spray 20mg and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately USD 53.3 million for the 12-month period ending December 2020.

Shares of Cipla were trading 0.88 percent higher at Rs 796.45 apiece on BSE.

