Left Menu

K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition

Launched to celebrate the company entering its 30th year of operations, the Infiniti Edition is available only for a month and to the first 50,000 customers worldwide at a special price of Rs. 3,999 plus tax.Todays computing users are aware of the prevalence of cyberthreats and the importance of antivirus protection in the always connected world.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:25 IST
K7 Computing Launches Lifetime Valid Antivirus - K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

K7 Computing, a global major in cybersecurity, announced the launch of K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition, a limited edition antivirus that gives the customer lifetime validity for up to 5 devices. Launched to celebrate the company entering its 30th year of operations, the Infiniti Edition is available only for a month and to the first 50,000 customers worldwide at a special price of Rs. 3,999 plus tax.

Today's computing users are aware of the prevalence of cyber threats and the importance of antivirus protection in the always-connected world. They are equally aware that antivirus products need to continuously receive malware definition updates to ensure protection against the latest cyberattacks. They also seek locally developed innovative technology that offers multi-device and multi-platform protection for their families at an affordable price. The K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition was created to satisfy the requirement of such users.

Speaking at the launch of the Infiniti Edition, Mr. J Kesavardhanan, Founder and CEO of K7 Computing, said, ''K7 Computing has been harnessing the latest technology to fight cyber threats for 3 decades. Our single-minded mission to keep you and your loved ones safe is exemplified by the many awards we have won and the 25 million users across 100 countries who trust us. We have launched the K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition to protect your family for a lifetime because your enduring peace of mind has always been, and always will be, our priority.'' K7 Ultimate Security is K7 Computing's flagship antivirus product that protects 5 devices running on any combination of Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The Infiniti Edition can be purchased at

Mr. Ram Chembrolu, Chief Marketing Officer of K7 Computing, added ''Cybercrime will cost the world $7 Trillion this year. Every individual needs to be protected every second on every device they use. The K7 Ultimate Security Infiniti Edition is designed to do just that. Lifetime cyber protection for your family on 5 devices running the most popular operating systems ensures uninterrupted cybersecurity for the digitally-enabled family.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Spanish unions cry foul as Inditex shuts stores

Inditex staff in Spain say they are being forced out as the owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara rolls out its plan to shut up to 1,200 stores worldwide, despite a company agreement with Spanish unions to project jobs. The worlds biggest cl...

China will give more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

China will give 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said, up from half a million promised earlier. The gift is to support Nepals fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post late on Monday....

Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiagos airport in late January, and Chiles president, Sebastin Piera, was beaming. Today, he said, is a day of joy, emotion and hope. The source of that hope China a country tha...

Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police

Eds changing slug Aligarh UP, Mar 2 PTI The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021