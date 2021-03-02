Left Menu

China shares fall as consumer firms drag; Hong Kong down 0.7%

Chinese shares reversed course to trade lower on Tuesday, as consumer firms fell after gaining in the previous session, while investors looked to China's annual session of parliament beginning on Friday. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.99% at 3,516.29.

China shares fall as consumer firms drag; Hong Kong down 0.7%

Chinese shares reversed course to trade lower on Tuesday, as consumer firms fell after gaining in the previous session, while investors looked to China's annual session of parliament beginning on Friday.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.99% at 3,516.29. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.05%, with the consumer staples sector down 2.16%, the financial sector sub-index 0.94% lower and the healthcare sub-index shedding 1.8%. ** Distillers dragged the consumer index lower. Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd slumped 3.61% after a 1.66% rise on Monday. Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd fell 2.03% after rising 3.22% in the previous session.

** Chinese equities have come under pressure on worries around policy tightening, and investors now eye the parliamentary session that will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fight stagnation. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.1% to 11,442.41, while the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.66% to 29,258.63.

** Traders said Hong Kong shares were not immediately impacted after Hang Seng Indexes Co. Ltd said it would shake up the city's benchmark index, raising the number of Hang Seng constituents to as many as 80 by mid-2022. ** Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong said the benchmark changes could impact individual shares closer to the implementation date.

** "It's a good move by the HSI services to somewhat 'modernise' the index... (but) it's impossible to say that it's got any impact in terms of the performance of today's market," he said. ** The smaller Shenzhen index dipped 0.51%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index lost 0.78% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.09%​.

** The yuan traded at 6.4718 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07%.

