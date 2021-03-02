Josh sets up Josh Studios, appoints Seher Bedi to head operations

Josh sets up Josh Studios, appoints Seher Bedi to head operationsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:30 IST
Verse Innovation's short video app, Josh on Tuesday said it has set up Josh Studios and appointed Seher Bedi to head its operations.
Effective immediately, Bedi joins Josh as the Head of Josh Studios and will be based in Bengaluru, a statement said.
Previously, Bedi was working with her own production company. Before that, she was Head of Creative & Content for MTV and has created and produced content including MTV Loveline, Heavy Mental, Youth Icon of the Year, Club MTV, MTV Grind Bollywood, and others.
She is currently a jury member of the Asian Academy Creative Awards for content from across the Asia Pacific region.
In her new role as head of Josh Studios, Bedi will be spearheading Josh Studios, scaling the short-video platform's content capabilities to create cutting-edge content and talent hub, the statement said.
She will develop and lead a team of over 100 entertainment professionals to create a content landscape for Josh, it added.
''We are excited to ride this wave together, and no one would do better justice than Seher, who brings with her the potent and skilled knowledge of the kind of content that makes young India tick,'' Josh founder Virendra Gupta said.
In the last three months, Josh has attracted over USD 200 million investment from global marquee investors including Qatar Investment Authority (QI), Glade Brook Capital Partners, Google, Microsoft, and AlphaWave (a unit of Falcon Edge Capital).
Josh is a homegrown short-video app launched in September 2020 by VerSe Innovation. Currently, Josh has over 85 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 40 million DAUs (Daily Active Users), and more than 1.5 billion video plays per day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VerSe Innovation's
- Josh Studios
- Qatar Investment Authority
- Heavy Mental
- Monthly Active Users
- Virendra Gupta
- Youth Icon
- Asian Academy Creative Awards
- Seher
- AlphaWave
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Club MTV
- Seher Bedi
- MTV Loveline
- Grind Bollywood
- Glade Brook Capital Partners
- Creative & Content
- Falcon Edge Capital
ALSO READ
Biden reverses Trump's designation of Houthis as terrorists
Bengaluru emerges front-runner to host India-SA women's series after KCA's withdrawal
Disha Ravi took part in agitations on environmental related issues in Bengaluru: activists
UK PM Johnson says: lockdown exit will be sensible to avoid 'reverse ferret'
Disha Ravi was arrested in presence of her mother, area SHO in Bengaluru; due procedure was followed: Delhi Police.