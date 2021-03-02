Left Menu

India's working women still contend with strongest gender bias across Asia Pacific countries: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:51 IST
India's working women still contend with strongest gender bias across Asia Pacific countries: Report

Gender equality might have improved over the years but India's working women still contend with the strongest gender bias across Asia Pacific countries, says a report.

According to the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021, more women in India have experienced the impact of gender on career development when compared to the APAC region.

''In India, more than 4 in 5 working women (85 per cent) claim to have missed out on a raise, promotion, or work offer because of their gender, compared to the regional average of 60 per cent,'' the report said.

The report showed that even though 66 per cent of people in India feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents' age, more than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often comes in their way of career development.

In fact, about two-thirds of working women (63 per cent) and working mothers (69 per cent) said they have faced discrimination at work because of familial and household responsibilities.

LinkedIn commissioned independent market research firm GfK to conduct a research between January 26-31, 2021.

The online survey was conducted among 18 to 65 year olds. There were more than 10,000 respondents across the Asia Pacific region, from Australia, China, India, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.

The survey covered 2,285 respondents in India, 1,223 of whom were males and 1,053 were females.

''Gender inequality at work and added domestic responsibilities amid the pandemic have collectively made women's jobs more vulnerable at this time,'' said Ruchee Anand, Director, Talent and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn.

According to Anand, it is the need of the hour for organisations to re-imagine their diversity practices and offer greater flexibility to caregivers in order to increase female participation in the workforce.

''Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organisations attract, hire, and retain more female talent,'' Anand said.

More than 4 in 5 (86 per cent) Indians stated that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by COVID-19 in terms of job retrenchment, pay cuts, and reduced working hours.

Indian professionals remain resilient towards recovery as 65 per cent of the professionals expect the economy to improve by June 2021.

Learning and upskilling is seen as imperative to future-proof their careers in this current climate. About 57 per cent Indians are actively looking to learn new hard skills such as Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, and Business Analytics, and soft skills such as Creative Thinking, Problem Solving, and Time Management, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's women scientists breaking barriers in space exploration

A video of NASAs Perseverance rover landing went viral early this month. The video making rounds on the internet featured a bindi-sporting Indian-American aerospace engineer named Swati Mohan, who was one of the many people who spearheaded ...

Taiwan opposition chief in no rush for China meeting

The leader of Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT said on Tuesday he is in no rush to travel to China to meet President Xi Jinping, and that Beijings proposals to get Taiwan to accept Communist rule had no market on the island....

Leech eager to learn subtleties of spin bowling from Ashwin, Axar in 4th Test

By his own admission, Englands Jack Leach is in awe of the exploits of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel during the pink-ball Test and he is eager to learn the nuances of spin bowling from the Indian duo in the fourth and final match, star...

Gender equality has improved in India, finds LinkedIn research study

Nearly two-third of Indias working women 66 per cent feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn.The report also showed that more than seven in 10 work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021