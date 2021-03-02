Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi's nod for Rs 760-cr IPO 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:08 IST
Anupam Rasayan gets Sebi's nod for Rs 760-cr IPO 

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan has received markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 760 crore through an initial public offer.

The company, which filed preliminary papers for the IPO (Initial Public Offer) with the watchdog in December, obtained its observation on February 26, as per the latest update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed.

Sebi's observation is necessary for any company planning to launch public issues like IPO, follow-on public offer and rights issue.

Proceeds of the issue would be used mainly for repayment of debt, as per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by Anupam Rasayan.

The Surat-based company has decided to reserve a portion of the offer for its employees and may consider a discount for eligible staff.

Anupam Rasayan commenced operations in 1984 with conventional products and now it makes speciality chemicals that involve multi-step synthesis and complex chemistries.

It has six multi-purpose manufacturing facilities based in Gujarat with a combined aggregate installed capacity of around 23,396 metric tonnes.

The company mainly caters to agrochemical, personal care and pharmaceutical sectors, which accounted for over 95 per cent of its revenues in 2019-20. Its clients include Syngenta Asia Pacific, Sumitomo Chemical Company and UPL Ltd.

Axis Capital, Ambit Private, IIFL Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the issue.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Leech eager to learn subtleties of spin bowling from Ashwin, Axar in 4th Test

By his own admission, Englands Jack Leach is in awe of the exploits of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel during the pink-ball Test and he is eager to learn the nuances of spin bowling from the Indian duo in the fourth and final match, star...

Gender equality has improved in India, finds LinkedIn research study

Nearly two-third of Indias working women 66 per cent feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn.The report also showed that more than seven in 10 work...

Health minister Vardhan, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shot

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday. India opened up vaccination for those over 60 years and within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with...

J&K Bank provides loans under govt schemes to people below poverty line in Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir bank has been providing loans to below the poverty line residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district under various schemes of the Central government for their upliftment. The Jammu and Kash...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021