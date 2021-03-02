Gender equality has improved in India, finds LinkedIn research study

Nearly two-thirds of India's working women (66 percent) feel that gender equality has improved compared to their parents' age, according to a research study by professional network LinkedIn.

The report also showed that more than seven in 10 working women (71 percent) and working mothers (77 percent) feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development.

''Reduced and flexible schedules, more sabbaticals, and new opportunities to upskill and learn are critical offerings that can help organizations attract, hire, and retain more female talent,'' saysRuchee Anand, Director, Talent, and Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn.

Telecommuting or Work-From-Home has also been appreciated by women across the workforce in India during the pandemic, and it is seen as the top-ranking demand for women in the workforce today, along with other flexibility programs, according to the 'LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021'.

As per the report's findings, women are actively seeking employers who treat them as equal (50 percent), while 56 percent are looking to get recognition at work for what they do.

