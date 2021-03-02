Left Menu

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday jumped over 19 per cent to touch a 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for its proposed stake sale in the company.On the BSE, the scrip shares surged 19.14 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 123.55.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:24 IST
Shipping Corp shares zoom over 19 pc on receiving multiple bids for govt stake

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India Ltd on Tuesday jumped over 19 per cent to touch a 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for its proposed stake sale in the company.

On the BSE, the scrip shares surged 19.14 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 123.55. Similarly, on the NSE, the stock was trading 19.03 per cent higher and touched a 52-week high value of Rs 123.5.

Department of Investment and Public Asset Managment (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that multiple Expressions of Interest (EoIs) have been received for privatisation of Shipping Corp.

In December, the government invited EoIs for strategic disinvestment of its entire stake of 63.75 per cent in Shipping Corp along with the transfer of management. The last date for submitting the bids was February 13, which was later extended to March 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

