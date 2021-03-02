Left Menu

Honda, Yamaha, others set up swappable batteries cosortium for motorcycles, EVs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:09 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 12:49 IST
Honda, Yamaha, others set up swappable batteries cosortium for motorcycles, EVs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese auto majors Honda and Yamaha along with European firms Piaggio & C SpA and KTM AG on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 'swappable batteries consortium' for motorcycles and light electric vehicles (EVs).

The aim of the consortium will be to define standardized technical specifications of swappable battery systems for vehicles belonging to the L-category -- mopeds, motorcycles, tricycles, and quadricycles.

The founding members of the consortium said in the context of the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to electromobility, the availability of a standardized swappable battery system would both promote the widespread use of light electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable life-cycle management of batteries used in the transport sector.

Also, by extending the range, shortening the charging time, and lowering vehicle and infrastructure costs, the manufacturers will try to answer customers' main concerns regarding the future of electromobility, the companies said in separate statements.

''By working closely with interested stakeholders and national, European, and international standardization bodies, the founding members of the consortium will be involved in the creation of international technical standards,'' they said.

Commenting on the development, Honda Motor Co Ltd Managing Officer, Motorcycle Operations, Noriaki Abe said, ''The worldwide electrification effort to reduce CO2 on a global scale is accelerating, especially in Europe. For the widespread adoption of electric motorcycles, problems such as travel distance and charging times need to be addressed, and swappable batteries are a promising solution.'' Considering customer convenience, standardization of swappable batteries and wide adoption of battery systems is vital, which is why the four-member manufacturers agreed to form the consortium, he added.

''Honda views improving the customers' usage environment as an area to explore cooperation with other manufacturers while bringing better products and services to customers through competition. Honda will work hard on both fronts to be the 'chosen' manufacturer for customer mobility,'' Abe said.

Expressing similar views, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Chief General Manager of Motorcycle Business Operations and Executive Officer Takuya Kinoshita said,'' I believe the creation of this Consortium holds great significance not just for Europe but the world as we move towards establishing standards for swappable batteries for light electric vehicles.'' Through work like this, the technical specs and standards that currently differ by regional characteristics of the state of the industry in different markets will be unified, and, in the future, will help lead towards maximizing the merits of electric power for customers on a global level, he added.

Piaggio Group Chief of strategy and product Michele Colaninno said the signatories show their proactiveness vis-à-vis the major concerns of their customers and the political priorities as regards the electrification of vehicles. ''An international standard for the swappable batteries system will make this technology efficient and at the disposal of the consumers. Finally, strengthened cooperation among manufacturers and institutions will allow the industry to better respond to the main challenges of the future of mobility,'' he added.

Stating that the consortium will start its activities in May 2021, the founding members asked all interested stakeholders to join the cooperation to enrich the consortium's expertise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction: Company statement.

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction Company statement....

Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

Unorthodox star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.Titled Lioness, the show is based on author Francine Klagsbruns non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.V...

Mature Love Story "ITTAR" Helmed by National Award Winning Director Veena Bakshi, goes on Floor April 2021

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Fortunate are those, whom life affords another chance at happiness. A middle-aged couple finds strange comfort in each other, but love at this age is not easy. You can battle the world, but how will you ba...

Growing evidence on Oxford shot should guide other countries, vaccine chief says

Real-world data on the effectiveness of Oxford and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine in older people from its rollout in Britain should help inform decision making in other countries, Oxford Vaccine Group Director Andrew Pollard said on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021