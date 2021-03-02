Building a Beauty Domain Tressmart Sees an Exponential Growth Curve Despite Pandemic

Delhi, India(NewsVoir) In 2020, as the world was turned on its head and retail became the purview of the online space, young beauty entrepreneur Sargam Dhawan Bhayana successfully launched a digital shopping platform exclusively for high-end and luxury hair care products under www.tressmart.com. She doubled up the effort by also launching ‘Glow by Tressmart’: www.glowmartindia.com, a luxury e-commerce platform for premium beauty skincare products.

“As a younger consumer and one keenly in tune with the digital world, we wanted to address a void in the luxury beauty market and also create a platform synonymous with the quality and excellence that Tressmart has become known for. With both Tressmart and Glow by Tressmart, I believe that we can achieve this goal,” says Sargam.

Tressmart has seen a growth rate of 138% in 2020 versus the previous year and online growth of 1120% (January 2021) in just 7 months. Known for its impeccable customer service pre, during and post sales as well as its market reach, creative marketing solutions and in depth knowledge of its market segment and target audience.

Since its inception in 2016, Tressmart Marketing Pvt. Ltd. has established a reputation for itself as India’s premium marketplace for hair care, beauty and makeup products. With brands like DAFNI and StylePro and products like the DAFNI Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush, DAFNI GO Straightening Ceramic Brush, DAFNI Rose Gold Limited Edition, DAFNI Allure Cordless Hair Straightening Brush and Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush, Tressmart has revolutionised at-home hair care in India.

Under the auspices of Tressmart, Sargam has introduced best-in-class global hair care and beauty products from brands like Dafni and StylePro and Makeup Eraser into the Indian market.

Tressmart strategically acquired Paul Penders, a Netherlands based family run beauty, skin care and hair care brand. For over 50 years, Paul Penders has prided itself on using all natural, family recipes to create top-of-the-line products. The brand also carries a range of 100% natural baby products.

Under Sargam’s directorship, the complete manufacturing capability of Paul Penders Botanicals has been moved to India and it continues to set new benchmarks in the world of natural products.

“Paul Penders is also accredited by the EWG (Environmental Working Group) in Washington DC and has received safety certificates for all its products. Paul Penders is also certified by the AVA (American Vegan Association) in New York, guaranteeing that each product is 100% vegan,” says Sargam.

Over the past year, Paul Penders has witnessed a 372% rise in total sales, a 976% rise in the number of total orders and a 183% hike in the conversion rate (for e-commerce).

Sargam is also the director Planet Herbs Lifesciences, a pharmaceutical company that manufactures and markets its own range of products and also manufactures for other companies.

The recipient of numerous prestigious awards including the Cosmopolitan Beauty Awards, NykaaFemina Beauty Awards, Garhwal Post Young Turk Award and the recent Winner of the Times Power Women 2021 in the category of Young Entrepreneur in Beauty & Haircare Sargam Dhawan Bhayana has also been hailed as a ‘Shepreneur’ by both Outlook India and India Today magazines. Her personal values, sense of responsibility towards the world and the environment and her social consciousness have driven Sargam to strive towards a zero-waste policy in her personal life and for all her brands and companies.

Sargam possesses a superior work ethic and a commitment to sustainability, excellence and quality that is unparalleled. She believes that ‘Business is the combination of hard work and creative instincts’ and gifted with the latter in spades, she is not one to shy away from the former, making it a winning formula.

