Left Menu

Flipkart ramps up grocery operations, expands reach to 50-plus cities

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities in the country, providing users of seven metro cities and 40-plus neighbouring cities access to high-quality grocery products, quick deliveries and seamless shopping experience.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST
Flipkart ramps up grocery operations, expands reach to 50-plus cities
Flipkart grocery offers more than 7,000 products across 200 categories . Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has expanded its grocery services to more than 50 cities in the country, providing users of seven metro cities and 40-plus neighbouring cities access to high-quality grocery products, quick deliveries and seamless shopping experience. A recent Redseer Consulting report shows that more than 50 per cent (close to 570 billion dollars or about Rs 42 lakh crore) grocery retail space in India is addressable by e-grocery platforms. Of this, value-first households account for a significant 61 per cent portion with metro and tier-one markets covering more than 40 per cent of this opportunity.

Flipkart said the Covid-19 pandemic has led to millions of people turning to e-commerce and embracing the convenience and ease of digital transactions. This has also led to a sharp growth in consumer demand for e-grocery, not only in metros but also from tier-two cities and beyond. Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President for grocery, general merchandise and furniture at Flipkart, said grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories with increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users.

"In line with this, we have invested in scaling up our grocery operations across the country, strengthening ecosystem partnerships and thus ensuring a seamless grocery shopping experience through an expansive product selection, robust supply chain and smooth in-app experience for consumers," he said adding the trend is likely to continue. Flipkart grocery today has more than 7,000 products available across 200 categories ranging from daily household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages, confectionery, personal care, dairy and eggs among others.

Flipkart Group works with many farmers and farm produce organisations in connecting them with an organised agri-supply chain to improve their livelihoods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

Euro zone bond yields steadied on Tuesday, after rallying a day earlier, as markets awaited February inflation data for the bloc. After their worst monthly performance in years in February - when bets that U.S. fiscal stimulus would boost i...

Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to potentially face days of questioning from prosecutors for their role in the elaborate escape plan.A Reu...

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction: Company statement.

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction Company statement....

Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

Unorthodox star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.Titled Lioness, the show is based on author Francine Klagsbruns non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021