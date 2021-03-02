Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920

Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST
Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of its 102 cc bike Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) priced at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion.
It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.
''The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes,'' Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.
The new Platina 100 ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of kick-start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start, he added. PTI MSS DRR DRR
