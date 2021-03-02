Left Menu

Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:29 IST
Bajaj Auto launches new Platina 100 Electric Start at Rs 53,920

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of its 102 cc bike Platina 100 Electric Start (ES) priced at Rs 53,920 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The bike comes with spring-in-spring suspension that provides more comfort on longer journeys, further strengthening the promise of comfort for both the rider and the pillion.

It also comes equipped with tubeless tyres, assuring a safe and hassle-free ride.

''The brand Platina has an unmatched proposition of comfort with over 7 million satisfied customers as a testament to its segment-leading attributes,'' Bajaj Auto Head of Marketing Narayan Sundararaman said in a statement.

The new Platina 100 ES offers yet another compelling proposition at a ground-breaking price that allows the vast majority of kick-start riders to upgrade to the much sought convenience of self-start, he added. PTI MSS DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of inflation data

Euro zone bond yields steadied on Tuesday, after rallying a day earlier, as markets awaited February inflation data for the bloc. After their worst monthly performance in years in February - when bets that U.S. fiscal stimulus would boost i...

Two U.S. men charged with aiding Ghosn's escape land in Japan

An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday to potentially face days of questioning from prosecutors for their role in the elaborate escape plan.A Reu...

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction: Company statement.

Airtel acquires radiowaves worth Rs 18,699 cr in latest spectrum auction Company statement....

Shira Haas to lead TV series about former Israel PM Golda Meir

Unorthodox star Shira Haas will headline an upcoming TV series about the life of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.Titled Lioness, the show is based on author Francine Klagsbruns non-fiction book of the same name, reported Deadline.V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021