JIFFY.ai brings AUTOMATE Solution to the Pharmaceutical Industry via partnership with Lupin

Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) and Silicon Valley-based enterprise automation start-up JIFFY.ai have announced a formalized partnership where JIFFY.ai will help to strategically expand Lupin's automation initiatives.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:40 IST
JIFFY.ai. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) and Silicon Valley-based enterprise automation start-up JIFFY.ai have announced a formalized partnership where JIFFY.ai will help to strategically expand Lupin's automation initiatives. This agreement will provide Lupin with the ability to evolve their internal operations via JIFFY.ai's AUTOMATE platform, which provides cloud-native, low-code integrated solutions.

JIFFY.ai will help digitize Lupin data and processes by seamlessly integrating built-in machine learning (ML), robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent document processing. The power of JIFFY.ai's AUTOMATE platform will accelerate Lupin's back-end operational efficiency by saving employee time, improving productivity and enhancing process quality outcomes. "The global pharmaceutical industry has never been more important," said Babu Sivadasan, co-founder and CEO at JIFFY.ai. "We look forward to co-developing solutions for Lupin that are optimized for a pharmaceutical environment. These new applications of our technology will save employees' time and effort, allowing them to focus on what really matters."

The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform empowers organizations to digitize their data and seamlessly integrate built-in automation technologies to address the entire automation lifecycle. It leverages intelligent document processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, business process management workflows and business analytics to deliver end-to-end process automation experience. This allows enterprise users to accelerate their innovation and evolve their processes, making operations more time-efficient and cost-effective with better quality and precision. "We are excited to partner with JIFFY.ai for our automation and digital transformation journey. We are looking forward to leveraging the capabilities of the platform like AI-ML, Doc processing, Analytics for automating many complex processes, thereby providing our stakeholders intelligent and seamless ways of operating," said Sreeji Gopinathan, Global CIO at Lupin. "The JIFFY.ai AUTOMATE platform will help Lupin continue to adopt and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to improve the accuracy of processes with better speed."

The global RPA industry alone is booming. It is poised to reach USD 1.89 billion this year, seeing an increase of 19.5 percent from 2020, according to Gartner. And according to Markets and Markets, the Intelligent Process Automation market is projected to reach US$13.75 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.9 per cent from 2018 to 2023. JIFFY.ai is a fast-growing tech start-up. In June 2020, it announced that it had raised US$18 million in series A funding, led by Nexus Venture Partners, Rebright Partners, and W250 Venture Fund. The new capital is being used for product development and expansion into new markets around the world, the company earlier said.

In addition, through its major equity shareholder The Paanini Foundation, JIFFY.ai is committed to sustainable entrepreneurship and seeks to address the professional impact of automation by working in conjunction with its clients to help upskill and retrain staff that may be displaced by automation. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

