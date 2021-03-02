Left Menu

Lifology, Guinness World Record Holder for career guidance, celebrates National Science Day with Doyennes from NASA

Lifology, India's first career ecosystem for parents, celebrated National Science Day by organising an educational webinar on Careers in Space Science. The webinar was hosted to inspire the scientific streak in students and support their aspirations and career goals pertaining to the field.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 13:44 IST
National Science Day Webinar organised by Lifology. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lifology, India's first career ecosystem for parents, celebrated National Science Day by organising an educational webinar on Careers in Space Science. The webinar was hosted to inspire the scientific streak in students and support their aspirations and career goals pertaining to the field. The educational session included over 5000 students and global dignitaries along with the doyens of the world of science. The webinar was initiated with an honourable tribute to the great Indian Physicist, Dr CV Raman. Looping in experts from the largest combined organization of scientists and engineers, NASA; the line of events included a presentation from Dr Jennifer J Wiseman, Hubble Space Telescope, Senior Project Scientist, NASA - USA.

Dr Wiseman delivered a deeply knowledgeable session describing the joy of exploring the universe and caught the attention of inspiring students. Elaborating on the development of space sciences she briefed the students about several verticals and aspects of science and the careers related to it such as astronauts, scientists, physicists, astronomers, policy makers, artists, teachers and trainers etc. Her presentation also included an overview of the Universe along with exciting shots received from the Hubble Telescope, Mars Mission, Lunar Mission and various space missions. Dr Wiseman boosted the spirit of the students as she commented, "The technology for space exploration has grown leaps and bounds and allowed us to go beyond former limitations, it has moved far ahead now, from Galileo to many advanced levels, that none imagined and is therefore inspiring students to delve deeper into a diversity of career options."

Speaking at the insightful session A P Sharma, (Principal, Birla Public School, Doha, Qatar) reminded the students of the achievements of famous Indian origin NASA Astronauts - Kalpana Chawla and Sunitha Williams. He further motivated them to keep making an effort to achieve their ambitions. Neeraj Bhargava (Principal, Abu Dhabi Indian School, Abu Dhabi, UAE) spoke about various Indian missions and Swathi Mohan, a Lead Controller in NASA Mars 2020 Mission.

Praising the modern sciences Francis KA, Principal, Naipunnya Public School Kochi and General Secretary, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya stressed the ability of a human to win the world. Concluding the webinar on a positive and inspirational note, Rahul Nair, Co-founder and Director-Lifology, said, "Tapping into different aspects of space has enabled humans to present a united front as they explore what lies in the world. It further instigates curiosity and encourages the inquisitive spirit for science to discover what is yet to be known and thus, expanding the horizons of knowledge along with the realisation of the ultimate truth - the one which inspires gratitude amongst us. We hope this webinar helps the young students and their parents to seek a direction and get inspired by science in order to find the right career for the kids. Our intent has always been to provide apt guidance and if we were able to help students and parents by this session, we will believe we are on the right path."

The webinar successfully gave students deliberations to build a career and future in Space science and how the progress of science and technology has given humans endless opportunities to innovate and reach for the stars. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

