Left Menu

Sebi to auction Arise Bhoomi Developers' properties on Apr 1

Capital markets regulator Sebi will auction properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers and its directors on April 1 for a reserve price of Rs 4.8 crore.The move is a part of Sebis effort to recover investors money.Arise Bhoomi Developers had mobilised over Rs 8 crore during 2013-14 from the public in the name of purchase of agricultural land through its various investment schemes, promising them an expected sum at the end of the contract.The schemes, as per Sebi, qualified to be a CIS which requires compulsory registration from the regulator.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:24 IST
Sebi to auction Arise Bhoomi Developers' properties on Apr 1

Capital markets regulator Sebi will auction properties of Arise Bhoomi Developers and its directors on April 1 for a reserve price of Rs 4.8 crore.

The move is a part of Sebi's effort to recover investors' money.

Arise Bhoomi Developers had mobilised over Rs 8 crore during 2013-14 from the public in the name of 'purchase of agricultural land' through its various investment schemes, promising them an expected sum at the end of the contract.

The schemes, as per Sebi, qualified to be a CIS which requires compulsory registration from the regulator. However, the company launched the schemes without obtaining necessary approvals from Sebi.

In a notice on Friday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had said it will auction 12 properties belonging to the company and its directors at a reserve price of Rs 4.8 crore. The auction will be conducted online in April.

The properties that have been put on sale include land parcels and a shop, located in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Sebi said Adroit Technical Services Limited has been engaged by it to assist in the sale of the vehicles through e-auction platform.

In June 2016, the markets regulator had ordered Arise Bhoomi Developers and its directors to refund investors money in three months.

Besides, they were barred from the securities market for four years. However, they failed to pay the investors' money and consequently, Sebi attached their bank and demat accounts in October 2016 to recover pending dues worth over Rs 8 crore. In November 2018, Sebi had levied a fine totalling Rs 1 crore on the firm and its directors for mobilising funds from small investors through unregistered collective investment scheme (CIS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the people of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development, paying no attention to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has voiced support to Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress TMC in the upcomi...

Vatika group retires over Rs 1,100 cr debt this fiscal; sells land worth Rs 450cr

Realty firm Vatika has sold land worth Rs 450 crore and completed properties of about Rs 500 crore to repay its debt.Gurugram-based Vatika Group and its associated companies have retired debt worth Rs 1,109 crore within a period of 11 month...

Iraq receives first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China

Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease. An Iraqi military transport plane carrying the first batch of the vaccines from Ch...

City start-up Log 9 launches battery that can be charged in less than 15 minutes

Bengaluru, Mar 2 PTIBengaluru-headquartereddeep- tech start-up Log 9 Materials on Tuesday announced the launch of a rapid charging battery technologyfor electric vehicles capable of fully charging the batteries used in 2-wheeler and 3-wheel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021