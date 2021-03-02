Left Menu

Sterling eases to 2-1/2 week low against dollar

Bets that Britain's rapid vaccine rollout would underpin an economic rebound boosted sterling as far as 4.2% above its year-end price to the dollar as recently as last week. However, expectations of a faster U.S. economic recovery and for the Federal Reserve to show greater tolerance to higher bond yields than other central banks have boosted the greenback in recent days.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:25 IST
Sterling eases to 2-1/2 week low against dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling eased to its lowest level against the dollar in two and a half weeks on Tuesday, as the strengthening U.S. currency put a brake on gains that had taken the pound to 2-1/2-year highs last week.

The pound has so far been the best performing G10 currency in 2021, up 1.65% against the dollar, although its lead over other currencies is diminishing. Bets that Britain's rapid vaccine rollout would underpin an economic rebound boosted sterling as far as 4.2% above its year-end price to the dollar as recently as last week.

However, expectations of a faster U.S. economic recovery and for the Federal Reserve to show greater tolerance to higher bond yields than other central banks have boosted the greenback in recent days. By 0838 GMT, sterling was 0.2% lower at $1.3897, earlier hitting a 2-1/2 week low of $1.3867. It was flat to the euro at 86.42 pence.

"Momentum in sterling has somewhat eased in the past few days, but ever more encouraging data on vaccination and contagion in the UK should continue to underpin hopes of a faster recovery and keep a floor under the currency," ING said in a note to clients. British house price growth picked up unexpectedly last month, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, defying expectations of a slowdown as finance minister Rishi Sunak prepares new budget measures to boost the market.

House prices rose 6.9% in annual terms in February from 6.4% in January, Nationwide said, above all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists that had pointed to a slowdown to 5.6%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker LIFE mission officials colluded with UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks, CBI to SC

CBI has told the Supreme Court that officials of the Kerala governments LIFE Mission project colluded with officials of the UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks on foreign contributions routed through two proxy firms.The agency told t...

Pak court grants bail to Christian man arrested about 5 yrs ago on blasphemy charges

A Pakistani court has granted bail to a Christian man, who was arrested about five years ago on charges of sharing an alleged blasphemous content on a social media platform.The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to Nabeel Masih, who w...

Battle of 'communal vote bank owners' vs 'inclusive development practitioners': Naqvi on polls

Attacking the Opposition, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the upcoming assembly election in four states and a union territory would be a battle for mandate between communal vote bank owners and inclusive development pract...

People of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the people of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development, paying no attention to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has voiced support to Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress TMC in the upcomi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021