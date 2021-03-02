Left Menu

Croatia's drugs wholesalers cut deliveries to 15 hospitals

The health sector's record debts of around 6 billion kuna ($950 million) equate to about 4.1% of budgetary revenues planned for this year. Last month, the wholesalers urged the government to settle at least 2.7 billion kuna of debts owed by hospitals and pharmacies.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 02-03-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 14:34 IST
Croatia's drugs wholesalers cut deliveries to 15 hospitals

Croatia's drugs wholesalers have reduced medicine deliveries to 15 hospitals that have fallen behind in their payments, blaming the government for not giving the health system enough funds. Croatia plans to run a budget deficit of below 3.0% of gross domestic product this year to remain on the track to join the euro currency in 2023.

However, the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic and reconstruction after two devastating earthquakes last year, together with the debts of the health sector, are weighing heavily on the government's budget plans. "Each day the debts of hospitals and pharmacies towards the drugs wholesalers rise by 20 million kuna and on March 1 surpassed six billion kuna. The government has not responded to our warnings ... the wholesalers are not able to finance the state any more," a group of drugs wholesalers said on Tuesday.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The health sector's record debts of around 6 billion kuna ($950 million) equate to about 4.1% of budgetary revenues planned for this year.

Last month, the wholesalers urged the government to settle at least 2.7 billion kuna of debts owed by hospitals and pharmacies. "There are hospitals with delays in payments longer than one year. To the hospitals with the longest overdue debts from now on we deliver only as much as they pay us," said Diana Percac, a representative of the group of wholesalers.

($1 = 6.3099 kuna)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker LIFE mission officials colluded with UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks, CBI to SC

CBI has told the Supreme Court that officials of the Kerala governments LIFE Mission project colluded with officials of the UAE Consulate General to receive kickbacks on foreign contributions routed through two proxy firms.The agency told t...

Pak court grants bail to Christian man arrested about 5 yrs ago on blasphemy charges

A Pakistani court has granted bail to a Christian man, who was arrested about five years ago on charges of sharing an alleged blasphemous content on a social media platform.The Lahore High Court on Monday granted bail to Nabeel Masih, who w...

Battle of 'communal vote bank owners' vs 'inclusive development practitioners': Naqvi on polls

Attacking the Opposition, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the upcoming assembly election in four states and a union territory would be a battle for mandate between communal vote bank owners and inclusive development pract...

People of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the people of Bihar living in West Bengal will vote for development, paying no attention to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has voiced support to Mamata Banerjees Trinamool Congress TMC in the upcomi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021